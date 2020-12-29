THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES Votes 275-134 In Favour Of $2000 Stimulus Cheques, the necessary two-thirds majority win



The U.S. House of Representatives, this Monday evening, voted 275 in favour, and 134 not in favour, of passing the bill to raise the stimulus cheques from $600 up to $2,000, gaining the required two-thirds majority vote to pass in The U.S. House of Representatives.

Almost every Democrat member voted in favour of the legislation, and most of the votes against the increase were Republican, but now the bill must go in front of the Senate, where Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, has not indicated if he will bring a vote to the floor on the larger cheques, where once again, a two-thirds majority vote is required before the bill can be placed on President Trump’s desk.

It is thought the bill will face stiff opposition in the Senate from the more fiscally-conservative Republicans, but Senators Lindsey Graham, and Josh Hawley, have already publically shown support to the proposed increase.

President Trump last week had urged Congress to approve the increase to $2000, while threatening to possibly not sign the Covid-19 economic relief package that would give the $600 cheques to the American people, but he backed down on Sunday evening and signed the legislation.

