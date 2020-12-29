TRAGIC death of young boy on Christmas Day after mum receives a call from her son, that can barely breath.

Cason Hallwood, aged only twelve, had woken up ready to spend an exciting Christmas day with his family in Winsford, Cheshire. He had spent time with his mum Louise and his older brothers.

After spending Christmas dinner with his Grandparents a cheerful Cason left to see his friends at the Wharton Recreation Park. It was not long before mum Louise received a heart wrenching call from her son, as he could barely breath.

According to Cheshire Live, Cason suffered from a nut allergy and also had asthma. When Louise arrived at the park, Cason had already collapsed and she attempted to save him by administering a shot of epinephrine using his auto-injector. When this did not work she called emergency services.

Tragically Cason died after being taken to Crewe’s Leighton Hospital. Sam Decruz, a family friend said, “It’s really sad, to lose a child is awful but on Christmas Day too, it’s heartbreaking,”

“Cason was always with his mum, he loved his mum to pieces.”

It is believed that Cason suffered an anaphylactic shock.

