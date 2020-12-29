Torrox opens dedicated study space for students

Torrox has opened up a dedicated study space for students amid the pandemic.

The council has opened a Central Library Study Room for the first time, a room separate from the library space where there will be no book loans, only study use.

“This is to offer our students the maximum silence,” said a council spokesperson.

The study room can accommodate 60 people but will be restricted due to Covid protocol to 14.


It will be open from 4pm to 9pm until February with the exception of holidays and weekends.

