SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Animator Tuck Tucker Dies Aged 59, confirmed by his family on social media



Tuck Tucker, the incredibly talented animator on SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hey! Arnold has died aged 59, revealed by his family on social media, but no cause of death has yet been confirmed, as they posted, “It is with a heavy and broken heart that the Tucker family announces the death of Tuck Tucker, father, husband, son, brother, and uncle. We know he was loved by all of those whom he met”.

-- Advertisement --



They continued, “In lieu of visitations if you have memories of Tuck you would like to share on his timeline, the family would greatly appreciate reading them. An obituary will be forthcoming, however, please help us inform all who knew him by sharing this post”.

William Osborne Tucker III, Tuck’s real name, first hit the animation world in 1987, with his work on Pinnochio, and Emperor Of The Night, before moving on to do animations for The Little Mermaid, Rugrats, and even some episodes of The Simpsons, and of course working on Hey! Arnold, both on TV episodes, and on the movie version.

Tuck’s most famous cartoon and animation work was on the hit TV children’s show, SpongeBob SquarePants, and the follow-up movie, and in 2011 he won the Annie Award, for Best Music in a Television Production, alongside the three other co-creators of the show.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “SpongeBob SquarePants Animator Tuck Tucker Dies Aged 59”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.