Spectacular Fire in Torrevieja Burns Down House in La Sal Street

A SPECTACULAR fire in Torrevieja sadly burns down a house in La Sal Street this morning (December 29) at around 7.45 am.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of a nine-storey building at 107 Calle de la Loma and was attended to by Torrevieja’s Parque Vega Sur fire brigade along with a vehicle from Jefatura, a heavy urban pump and a ladder truck, and six firemen.

The building was immediately evacuated and the streets adjacent to the building were cut off.

A middle-aged man, who was the only occupant living in the house, fell from the balcony from the seventh to the sixth floor, being affected by the gases from the fire and he, along with a local policeman who was also affected by the fumes, were taken to the University Hospital of Torrevieja.

During the fire-fighting operations, the fire brigade was supported by six patrols from the Torrevieja Local Police and four from the Guardia Civil, as well as ambulances from the SAMU and SVB.

