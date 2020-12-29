Spanish Stock Market in Positive Territory After US Stimulus Plan.

The IBEX 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange, remains in the green and actually gained 0.38% after Donald Trump signed the new stimulus plan and after the Brexit agreement that London and Brussels reached on Christmas Eve.

So far this year, the IBEX still reports an overall decline of 14.7%. In the rest of Europe, with London closed for public holidays, Frankfurt rose 1.5% and marked an all-time high, while Paris advanced 1.1% and Milan, 0.8%. In Asia, Tokyo closed with a rise of 0.74% and Seoul, 0.06%. The Japanese market has reached its peak in 29 years and the Korean market is at record levels, by contrast, however, Hong Kong has fallen by 0.27%.

Stock exchanges started their sessions in the green after Donald Trump signed, after days of blockade, a new stimulus plan worth 900,000 million dollars (735,000 million euros).

Worldwide, stock markets still remain concerned about the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic, as the number of infections and deaths has reached highs in several countries and restrictions on mobility continue to grow.

