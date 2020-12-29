Spanish Airports Take Delivery of 350,000 Pfizer Vaccines.

The shipment of the more than 350,000 doses of the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine, originally planned for delivery Monday, Dec. 28, has finally arrived early this morning at the airports of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Vitoria, Valencia and Seville to facilitate the mass vaccinations that are planned around the country.

According to government sources, the planes have transported the shipment of vaccines that should have been delivered the day before but were delayed due to a logistical problem, the company reported. After the arrival of the flights and the distribution for each autonomous community, the vaccine will be distributed so that the mass vaccination begins in Spain after the first doses were injected last Sunday, Dec. 27.

As happened during the weekend, the Army will be in charge again of taking the vaccines to the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.

