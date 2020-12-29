Spaniards Are Happiest People in Europe, Italians Most Pessimistic

A RECENT poll by Gallup International has revealed that Spaniards are Europe’s happiest people while Italians are the most pessimistic group on the continent.

Spaniards once again topped the list of Gallup’s happiness survey in Europe, with 65% of those polled describing themselves as happy. Only 7% of Spain said they were unhappy, while 26% described themselves as being neither happy nor unhappy. This marks a 7% decline in Spanish happiness since 2019 when almost 3 quarters of the population described themselves as happy.

Meanwhile, Europe is the most pessimistic continent on Earth, with only 46% of EU citizens anticipating 2021 to be better than this year and 29% believing it will be worse. Italians top the continent for pessimism, with only 13% holding hope that things will improve in the New Year. Overall, half of all Europeans said they were happy, 46% said that 2021 would bring economic difficulty, and just 25% believed that we can look forward to economic prosperity next year. Finland is the most optimistic country in Europe, at 57%.

Indians (64%) and Latin Americans (61%) are the happiest people on Earth, while 54% of the world’s population said they are happy.

