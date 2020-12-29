LIEUTENANT GUTIERREZ became Spain’s first female solo Eurofighter jet pilot and was congratulated publicly by Pedro Sanchez.

Lieutenant Elena Gutierrez is the first woman to pilot the Spanish Air force’s Eurofighter jet alone, and her first solo flight took place on December 22. The milestone flight was part of the conversion course for the pilots of Wing 11 and Wing 14 of the 113th squadron.

Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister took to twitter to congratulate Lieutenant Gutierrez and said “Overcoming barriers, breaking glass ceilings, moving towards complete equality between men and women. Our society takes another step on this path. Elena Gutierrez is the first woman to pilot an Air Force Eurofighter fighter. !! Congratulations!!”

