Spain Will Register Citizens Who Refuse Covid Vaccine

SPAIN has announced that it will become Europe’s first country to register all citizens who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine as rollouts continue.

In a statement on Monday, December 28th, Spain said that it will register and track all citizens who refuse to be administered with the coronavirus vaccine. It will share its register with other European countries, but it will not be made public.

The identities of those on the list will be treated with the “utmost respect for data protection” said the country’s health minister, Salvador Illa.

In December a poll suggested that around 28% of Spaniards will refuse to take the vaccine, a dramatic drop from 47% in November. Illa told La Sexta TV that “the way to defeat the virus is to vaccinate all of us, or the more the better.”

Meanwhile across Europe, other countries are grappling with the question of following Spain’s lead. In France, up to half of the country’s population have expressed their reluctance to be vaccinated. Lawmakers in Italy are considering making the vaccine mandatory for civil servants and medical workers, as studies suggest that large swathes of Italians are not prepared to take the vaccination.

