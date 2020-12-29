South London Woman Stabbed to Death

POLICE investigate as a South London woman was stabbed to death.

Scotland Yard are investigating the death of a woman thought to only be in her twenties. Police were called at around 9 pm on Sunday to a disturbance in Clapham Road, Lambeth in London.

Both police and paramedics attended the Lambeth home, but unfortunately the woman died at the scene. Her identity was not known at the time and police are trying to discover identity and inform the family.

A man aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and police believe that he was known to the victim. Police have requested that they be contacted on 101 or 020 8721 4005 if anyone has any information. The reference number is CAD 5579/27Dec.

