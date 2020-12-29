SOUTH AFRICAN Covid-19 Variant Found In Australia for the first time



Yvette D’Ath, the Queensland Health Minister, has reported that a case of the South African variant of Covid-19 has been recorded in a quarantined traveller who entered Brisbane on Monday, saying, “We have seen other jurisdictions record a UK variant. But this is the first time the South African one has been identified in Australia”.

She continued, “The positive news, the good news about this individual, is that they were in hotel quarantine at the time they were tested, and they have since been transferred to a hospital, and we are absolutely confident that all proper measures were taken at the hotel, and in the transfer, and of course at the hospital in relation to this positive case”.

A network of South African scientists discovered the new variant while working on tracking the genetics of the virus, now referred to as 501.V2, but they say there is no evidence to show the vaccines will not work against the new variants.

