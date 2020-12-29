Son Gets Christmas Wish and is Reunited with Long Lost Father

SON gets his Christmas wish and is reunited with long lost father after over a decade.

Jason Kelly, aged 23 originally from Tuebrook in Liverpool, had not seen his Dad for over a decade, when he decided to start an appeal to help find his father.

Jason had last seen dad David Kelly, aged 67, when he was only eleven years old, and had heard that his Dad had become homeless and was sleeping on the streets. David had only lived with Jason till he was two years-old, but the pair had still been close for years. As the relationship between Jason’s mum and dad deteriorated, the relationship also broke down between Jason and his father.

The Liverpool Echo helped Jason with his appeal to find his father and amazingly David was tracked to a house. Jason set out to reunite with his father and turned up at the house by surprise on Christmas Eve.

Jason saw his father returning home from a run, but surprised David ran away not realising it was his son. The pair are now reunited and Jason even took a Christmas dinner round to his Dad.

