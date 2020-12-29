‘Smart screens’ for the elderly to combat loneliness

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
'Smart screens' for the elderly to combat loneliness
El presidente de la Diputación, Francisco Salado, presenta el asistente virtual para los mayores de la provincia de Málaga. Málaga 29/12/2020

‘Smart screen’ tablets will be distributed to the elderly in Algarrobo to help combat loneliness.

AROUND 30 people will initially be given ‘a virtual assistant’ to stay connected with their community, with their loved ones, to do physical exercise or participate in memory games, among other functions, said the Diputación de Málaga.

-- Advertisement --

“The virtual assistant will allow users to make video calls and offer personalised content such as reminders and memory activities,” said the council.

The initiative is part of the Diputacion de Malaga’s Plan against Loneliness of the Elderly, and in the first phase, tablets were distributed to elderly living in Cuevas de San Marcos and Algarrobo in collaboration with local company JUMA.


The remaining dozen will be delivered in the next few days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Smart screens’ for the elderly to combat loneliness”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleRecent news in brief from across the Costa del Sol
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here