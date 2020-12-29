‘Smart screens’ for the elderly to combat loneliness

‘Smart screen’ tablets will be distributed to the elderly in Algarrobo to help combat loneliness.

AROUND 30 people will initially be given ‘a virtual assistant’ to stay connected with their community, with their loved ones, to do physical exercise or participate in memory games, among other functions, said the Diputación de Málaga.

“The virtual assistant will allow users to make video calls and offer personalised content such as reminders and memory activities,” said the council.

The initiative is part of the Diputacion de Malaga’s Plan against Loneliness of the Elderly, and in the first phase, tablets were distributed to elderly living in Cuevas de San Marcos and Algarrobo in collaboration with local company JUMA.

The remaining dozen will be delivered in the next few days.

