SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY Fire Tony Pulis After Only 10 Games in charge of the team

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked their 62-year-old manager Tony Pulis after only 10 games in charge, confirmed tonight (Monday) by club chairman, Dejphon Chansiri.

In a statement, the chairman said, “The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed. There are also other issues that have had a bearing on this decision. On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 are not acceptable. It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now, with over half of the season remaining, to give us the best possible chance of doing so”.

Pulis took over as manager back in November but did not win a match until December 19, ultimately contributing to his downfall, and for now, it is reported that first-team coach, Neil Thompson, will take charge for the upcoming match against Middlesborough, with The Owls currently languishing in second from bottom of the Championship.

