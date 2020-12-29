SELBY, North Yorkshire Town Centre Closed After Multiple Stabbings, and one man arrested

Emergency services attended an incident in The ZuZu Lounge on Finkle Street in Selby, North Yorkshire, this morning (Tuesday), where the main town centre has been cordoned off, with Yorkshire Live reporting that two people have been stabbed, and a man has been arrested by the police, and is in custody.

Witnesses reported an air ambulance was standing by as well, as one local told Yorkshire Live that people had been advised not to look as the victims were brought out to the ambulance, with one local saying, “They said we won’t want to look, so it must be pretty bad. There are rumours there have been multiple stabbings”.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a property in Finkle Street just before 9am this morning, where they located a man who had suffered serious injuries. A woman was also found injured. A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while forensic enquiries continue at the scene”.

