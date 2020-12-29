See you next year

Many can’t wait to see the back of this year, but I still can’t believe we’ve come to the end of it. The days and months seem to have melted into just one long pause.

I think many of us feel like that, even if we don’t own a business, have travel plans or a wedding; nothing can be defined and there is no clear path ahead of us.

This New Year is unlike any other in my lifetime. Curfews, military rule in many aspects and a resounding reminder that my civil liberties are only as valid as the procedures permit.

Many of us had never appreciated how easy our lives had been until now, simply because we had no comparable. Personally I’m grateful for having had the chance to revaluate my priorities. It couldn’t be clearer that with my family, a few good friends, a roof over my head and food on the table that I am one of the lucky few.

This year many people have shown their true colours in the face of adversity and albeit a few unpleasant surprises, most have not just risen to the occasion but surpassed all expectations.

Times are tough and only going to get tougher. Everyday people no longer have everyday lives and won’t know how to ask for help or know they deserve it; its up to the rest of us to be more aware and ready to read between the lines.

We often look at others and feel that their lives are easy but I, like many, have had people help me along the way and I’m truly grateful to them (you know who you are). There’s no shame in needing help or asking for a helping hand. We don’t have to prove anything by going it alone.

This goes for our children too. Another teen has just recently taken his life in our community and although not widely publicised, cannot be ignored. Desperation defies logic and nothing is making sense right now.

Usually at this time of year we’re thinking of our new year’s resolutions. This year many are just resolved to making it through to 2021.

Even so, we have to take the glass half full philosophy and find that silver lining. If you can’t find it or don’t know where to look, PLEASE ask for help from others if you feel alone or overwhelmed; there are so many people ready to chat, defend, anything!!

All our lives are worth living to the maximum. Our Marbella community has pulled together this year and created a beautiful network to cover all eventualities.

Call them rather than think it through alone. I know it is going to be a better 2021, for everyone, somehow. Where there’s a will there’s a way and we have lots of strong will on the Costa!!

I sincerely wish you all a genuinely Happy New Year, regardless of the circumstances. We are in this together and it’s going to be great!