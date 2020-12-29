SEARCH for Three Kings for Andujar’s alternative parade in Jaen.

The city Council for Andujar is planning the Three Kings celebration and they are looking for volunteers to play the Three Kings. The lucky participants will get to delight the city’s children with an ‘alternative parade’ this year. Anyone interested needs to apply and the successful entrants will be chosen via a lottery.

This year due to the global pandemic the parade will be different, and the full plans have not yet been released. Although it is known that the Three Kings will appear in the New Municipal Stadium and will travel around the athletics track. The council have spent weeks planning and when finally revealed the plans with surely be festive and also safe.

