Russian Police Storm Monastery of Covid Denying Monk

RUSSIAN police have stormed the monastery of a rogue Orthodox monk who has denied the existence of Covid-19 and urged followers not to take vaccinations.

Riot police clashed with the supporters of the controversial Father Sergiy during a nighttime raid at Sredneuralsk monastery in the Ural Mountains. The monk was detained and flown to Moscow, where he faces charges of inciting suicide for his fiery sermons in which he urged followers to “die for Russia”.

The outspoken monk has denied the existence of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and called efforts to curb the spread of the virus as “Satan’s electronic camp”. He and his supporters, many of whom are former fighters in Crimea, believe that the virus is an invention of a sinister Satanic world government who wants to control the masses with microchips embedded in vaccines.

Father Sergiy was stripped of his title by the Russian Orthodox church, and has called President Vladimir Putin a “traitor for the motherland” who serves a Satanic “world government”. Many of his supporters reportedly continued to congregate outside his monastery following his arrest, some weeping in grief at his detention.

Prior to his career as a monk Father Sergiy was a police officer during Soviet rule. He entered his religious life after serving a 13 year prison sentence for robbery and assault, though since the outbreak of Covid-19 has restyled himself as a firebrand conspiracy theorist.

