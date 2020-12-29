Russian Authorities Give Navalny Until Tuesday To Show Up In Moscow Or Face Jail his lawyer has said
Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, has been warned by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service that unless he returns immediately to Moscow from Germany, he faces going to prison, as he is violating the terms of a one-year-old suspended sentence case.
Navalny is in Berlin’s Charite Clinic, following treatment for his poisoning by the nerve agent Novichok, in August, yet a statement from the Federal Penitentiary Service says, “Based on the Lancet publication, A.A. Navalny was discharged from the Charite Clinic on September 20, 2020, and by October 12 all of the symptoms of his illness have passed. Thus, the conditionally convicted person is not fulfilling the obligations assigned to him by the court and is evading the control of the penal inspection service”.
