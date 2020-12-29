A MAN running along a breakwater in Orio, Guipuzcoa, had to be rescued by the police after a wave knocked him unconscious.

-- Advertisement --



This man and several others were caught on camera running to the end of the breakwater when a huge wave crashes into the wall, knocking the man from a considerable height and dragging him towards the rocks.

Thanks to the rapid action of the Ertzaintza from Zarautz, who rescued him from the water in the town of Orio, he was not dragged out to sea. He was unconscious when he fell into the water.

The video of the moment in which he is knocked down by the wave has been shared on social media.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Runner knocked out by huge wave”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.