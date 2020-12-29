Recent news in brief from across the Costa del Sol

New stock

IF you or the children are bored at home, then the library in Arroyo de la Miel has stocked up with more than 300 new books suitable for all tastes and ages as well as 80 DVDs which are available to borrow.

Cudeca support

THE Marbella Council has joined the Cudeca Benalmadena campaign ‘Add life to days’, which seeks to raise €185,000 to support a team of home care workers made up of a doctor, a nurse, a psychologist and a social worker specialising in palliative care.

Video option

CHILDREN disappointed at missing the Three Kings Cavalcade in Fuengirola can email parties@fuengirola.org with the personal data of their parents, the full name of the child, as well as a contact telephone number to book a video call with their Majesties.

City upgrade

STARTING in July 2021, the Malaga City Council will invest €17 million in the 11 different districts of the city to improve public areas generally and to upgrade environmental protection to ensure that residents will better enjoy their surroundings.

New Year Concert

THE Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra will present a New Year Concert as a fundraiser for Caritas Estepona at the Philip VI Auditorium in Estepona on Monday January 4 starting at 8pm with tickets costing €15 per person.

Recycling campaign

THE Mijas Council has installed special containers to receive used glass as part of a Costa del Sol campaign for recycling. One Council can win €2,000 if residents vote for the campaign and if Mijas wins it will donate the money to Dementia charities.

