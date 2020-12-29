Praise for the commitment of security and health personnel during the pandemic

The commitment of security and health personnel during the pandemic was recognised when Almuñecar Council visited staff and volunteers with gifts.

SECURITY Councillor, Francisco Robles Rivas, toured the Fire Station, Health Centre, Civil Protection barracks, Local Police and the Civil Guard Stations on Christmas Eve and thanked them for their continued efforts during the pandemic.

And he presented Christmas hampers as a thank you, adding: “This year has been especially difficult, and their professionalism and solidarity has been evident in the day to day, more than ever, showing that their work is necessary and fundamental.”

“All the security and sanitary bodies have collaborated, since the beginning of the crisis, in supporting the most vulnerable groups,” he said while urging the public to continue exercising responsibility.

