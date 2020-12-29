PORTUGAL Says It Will Not Keep A Record Of People Who Refuse The Vaccine



Graça Freitas, Portugal’s Director-General of Health, has said in her Covid-19 press conference today (Tuesday), that the Portuguese health authorities, whilst acknowledging the importance of everybody taking the coronavirus vaccine, will not be following Spain’s decision to make a register of those people who refuse the vaccine.

The Director-General said, “If a person doesn’t come forward, she isn’t vaccinated, but it’s also not recorded that she didn’t want to. There are things that may evolve over time, but so far this vaccine is being considered the same as the others. Although it’s new, it was made in record time and it has a different technology, it hasn’t stopped passing through the European Medicines Agency’s sieve and it’s not an experimental medicine”.

She also stressed that the vaccination “is a voluntary act and strongly encouraged”, but the fact but that there is a pandemic has not changed the protocol so far, and that “this vaccine will follow the same procedures as the other” vaccines, with more than 7,500 health professionals already vaccinated in the first 48 hours.

According to Graça Freitas, the first two days of covid-19 vaccine administration “went quite well”, considering the involvement of “many entities” in a “mega operation of vaccination”, which, ultimately, “could cover the entire Portuguese population” in the future.

