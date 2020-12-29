Phoenix Car Club Christmas Car-ols

Phoenix Car Club was on the road again in November and December with two drives within the Valencia region in keeping with the current restrictions.



IN November the club ventured to Hurchillo, Molins, Jacarilla and back via Torremendo for lunch in San Marino, Campoverde.

The December drive took them much further north to Mutxamel aerodrome and via the fabulous CV 819 to Tibi before returning via the AP7 for lunch at El Cortijo in Formentera where the club calendars were distributed and all the participants received their Christmas gifts.

The next drive is on January 17 and further info is on the website, www.phoenixcarclub.org

