Phoenix Car Club Christmas Car-ols

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Phoenix Car Club Christmas Car-ols
CREDIT: Phoenix Car Club

Phoenix Car Club was on the road again in November and December with two drives within the Valencia region in keeping with the current restrictions.

IN November the club ventured to Hurchillo, Molins, Jacarilla and back via Torremendo for lunch in San Marino, Campoverde.

-- Advertisement --

The December drive took them much further north to Mutxamel aerodrome and via the fabulous CV 819 to Tibi before returning via the AP7 for lunch at El Cortijo in Formentera where the club calendars were distributed and all the participants received their Christmas gifts.

The next drive is on January 17 and further info is on the website, www.phoenixcarclub.org


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Phoenix Car Club Christmas Car-ols”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

 






Previous articleDakar rally driver loses co-pilot due to Covid-19
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here