ONE Person Arrested After Being Found Inside Channel Tunnel by French authorities



French authorities are reported to have arrested a person who was found inside the Channel Tunnel, but no further information is currently available, but it has been suggested that a male suspect has been taken into custody by the French authorities, who are now dealing with the matter.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesman for the Eurotunnel said, “Eurotunnel can confirm that a person was detected inside the Channel Tunnel. As there is now a criminal procedure in place we are unable to comment further at this time”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One Person Arrested After Being Found Inside Channel Tunnel”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.