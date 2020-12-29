Nightingale Hospitals Are Being Quietly Dismantled Due To Lack Of Staff.

Mothballed Nightingale hospitals are quietly dismantled ‘because there aren’t enough staff to run the empty £220m sites’. This is despite NHS chief’s warning that the health service is back ‘in the eye’ of a COVID storm and hospitalisations now PASSING the peak of the first wave.

-- Advertisement --



Only the Exeter Nightingale has been treating patients since mid-November. London’s Nightingale was shut and placed on standby soon after it was built with many critics calling it a national disgrace and a waste of public funds. The centre has also been stripped bare despite soaring coronavirus cases and medics facing a “staggering” number of patients. The facilities – built at a cost of £220million – have been left mostly empty as medics warn there is not enough staff to run them.

NHS trusts have been instructed to start preparing to use the overflow hospitals in the coming weeks, but bosses have reportedly failed to explain how they will be staffed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nightingale Hospitals Are Being Quietly Dismantled Due To Lack Of Staff”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.