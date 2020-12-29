New Year’s Eve With Captain Morgan in San Miguel de Salinas

COME celebrate New Year’s Eve with the crew at Captain Morgan’s bar in San Miguel de Salinas for a wild night of fun, rum and cava.

The event, which starts at 6 pm at the venue located on 25 Avenida del Nido, still has some spaces left for those who want to bring in the New Year, albeit, slightly earlier than normal.

The rules may say we have to be home early but that hasn’t put off the crew at Captain Morgan’s Bar, instead, the bar plans on celebrating the turn of the year at 11 pm, just in time to get everyone home before the COVID curfew kicks in.

With live music from the wonderful Marcy, 3 courses of fabulous food, a glass of cava upon arrival and a piper to play everyone into the “New Year” all for just €25 per person… you would be crazy to miss out!

Book now to guarantee your socially distanced spot in what will is sure to be a great night!

