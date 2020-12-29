Nerja requests renewal of Major Tourist Area declaration for business hours

NERJA Town Hall, by means of a Mayoral Decree, requests the renewal of the declaration of Major Tourist Area for the purposes of business hours.

The request has been made to the Regional Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities of the Andalusian Regional Government in the hopes to renew the declaration of Nerja as a Major Tourist Influx Area for the purposes of business hours.

The request was explained by the Councillor for Commerce, Javier López, highlighting that as a novelty this year the Regional Government has introduced the indefinite nature of the declaration, so that once it is granted it will not have to be renewed every four years.

Lopez said that the application provides for freedom of business hours in the periods of Easter, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday (both included) and the summer season, from June 1 to September 30 (both included), extending to the entire municipality.

The councillor also underlined the importance of this renovation, “considering the large number of visitors that Nerja receives throughout these holiday periods, which allows our traders to have greater commercial time freedom, favouring consumption, the development of the local economy and the creation of employment in our municipality”.

