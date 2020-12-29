“Mourning” Swan Delays 20 Trains in Germany

A SWAN who stayed put on the high-speed railway tracks where his companion died caused delays to over 20 trains in central Germany.

Police and firefighters were forced to intervene when a swan remained sitting beneath the overhead railway wires where his companion had died near Fuldatal. Swans are known to mourn the loss of their friends, and often stay for extended periods of time at the place of their companion’s death.

Authorities say that 23 trains experienced delays of about 50 minutes on the Kassel-Gottingen line in central Germany. A specialist team was deployed to remove the body of the dead swan from the overhead line and transport the “mourning” swan to the nearby Fulda river.

Swans generally stay with their mate for life and are known to deeply mourn the loss of friends and companions.

