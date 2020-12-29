Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting of Woman in Torrevieja

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year old woman in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja.

The man was arrested in Lorca, a small city in Murcia about 60km south of the region’s capital. He is under investigation in relation to the fatal shooting of a 26-year old woman in Torrevieja, a Costa Blanca resort town, on the 22nd of December.

The victim’s body was found alongside a 9mm bullet casing in a house in Torrevieja, a Costa Blanca resort town popular with British tourists and expats. Police have ruled out gender violence as a motive for the crime, and it is understood that the case may be linked to drug gangs. The investigation into the arrested suspect will be carried out under the secrecy of the court, meaning the case is likely to involve high-level organised crime.

The murdered woman was a 26-year old Almeria native who lived in Murcia. She was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

