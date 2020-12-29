Made in Malaga – a showcase for the region’s talents

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Made in Malaga - a showcase for the region's talents
CREDIT: Made in Malaga

Made in Malaga – a showcase for the region’s talents – is collaborating with the Malagueño Collective of Writers.

THE Made in Malaga project is a private initiative committed to promoting talent to boost the development of local companies and support local communities.

As part of the new partnership, Malagueño Collective members will have an exclusive space to exhibit their work, as well as actively participate in campaigns, events, and community initiatives.

