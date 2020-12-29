LONDON Stabbing, 28-Year-Old Man Killed In East Ham, after police respond to reports of a man being assaulted



Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, were called to an incident on Stondon Walk, East Ham in London, at around 3.18pm today, Tuesday, December 29, after 29 reports were received of a man being fatally assaulted in the street.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said, “Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. There have been no arrests at this early stage but an investigation is underway”.

They continued, “The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming hours and days while officers conduct enquiries. A Section 60 Order, providing officers with greater search powers, has been put in place to cover the E6, E7, E13 and E16 postcodes until 7:40am on Wednesday, December 30”.

They added, “The decision was taken, after careful consideration of all available information, in order to prevent further violent incidents”.

