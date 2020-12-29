Liverpool’s Most Wanted Fugitive Hunted Across Spain, Thailand, and Ireland

THE HUNT for Liverpool’s most wanted fugitive continues, with detectives believing Kevin Parle could be in Spain, Thailand, Ireland, or Dubai.

Kevin Parle, a 40-year old from South Liverpool, has been on the run since 2005 when he was linked to two unsolved Merseyside murders. He has managed to evade authorities across the world, despite numerous reported sightings of the fugitive.

Peter Bleksley, a former Met detective turned private investigator, has been working on hunting down Parle for just under two years. He told the Liverpool Echo that once Covid restrictions ease, he will be making trips to Spain, Thailand, and Ireland to follow leads of Parle’s whereabouts. It is understood the fugitive has links to Irish crime families, who may be providing him with shelter.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Parle was a regular customer at a cannabis cafe in Albir, on Spain’s Costa Blanca. His connections to Spain stretch back to 2006, just a year into his life on the run, when he allegedly spent an entire summer in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja. Sightings have also been reported in the Canary Islands.

Kevin Parle, who detectives say is highly intelligent and lives modestly to avoid detection, is wanted in connection to two unsolved Merseyside murders. Lucy Hargreaves, a 22-year old from Walton, was shot dead as she slept on her sofa while 16-year old Liam Kelly was gunned down in Dingle.

