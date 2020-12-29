Keir Starmer Faces Labour Rebellion on Trade Deal Vote

SEVERAL high profile Labour MPs have urged Keir Starmer not to support Boris Johnson’s Brexit Trade deal as parliament prepares to vote on the legislation.

Prominent Labour MPs such as John McDonnell and Clive Lewis accused Starmer of “falling into the trap of rallying around this rotten deal”. Several backbench MPs have also raised concerns about leaked private WhatsApp messages that suggested Labour’s endorsement for the deal has been given before the legislation was published.

“This deal is a substantial downgrade of the UK’s relationship with the EU,” warned a statement signed by skeptical Labour MPs, “and is designed to open the door to rampant economic deregulation – a loss of rights and protections for workers, the environment, food standards and many other areas of life.”

“We are witnessing an act of vandalism against our livelihoods, our rights, and our horizons. We call on Labour, the Labour movement and other opposition parties not to support the Tories’ Brexit deal when it is put to a vote in the House of Commons” the statement continued.

The UK parliament will vote and debate the deal on Wednesday 30 December. MPs are widely expected to pass the post-Brexit trade and security deal by a comfortable margin after Starmer confirmed Labour would support it. The Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party have said they will vote against the deal.

