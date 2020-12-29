ISLE OF MAN Wildlife Park success as the Curraghs Wildlife Park’s breeding program sees new arrivals.

The park’s breeding program has seen many new arrivals born this year, and includes endangered species. The park has welcomed red pandas, a silvery gibbon and 10 Humboldt penguins.

The park is part of both the British and European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, and can lay claim to being home to around 60 different species. The park saw two endangered red pandas born in August, but sadly one had to be put to sleep. The 10 penguin chicks were born in June.

Some of the babies will be transferred to different Zoos, to help with the Europe wide breeding program.

The park is open for visitors, and was only closed for around 10 weeks due to coronavirus restrictions earlier in the year. They are making steady progress to recoup any losses since they re-opened in June.

