ISCO Tells Real Madrid He Wants Sevilla Move In 2021 to link up with former coach Julen Lopetegui



Isco, the Real Madrid and Spain midfielder has, reports Diario AS, told the club he wants to leave in 2021, and preferably go to La Liga rivals, Sevilla, who are now coached by his former boss, Julen Lopetegui, after getting very little match time under Zinedine Zidane this season.

The midfield general has fallen behind Denmark’s Martin Odegaard this season, and is clearly no longer a part of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2020/2021 season, he will be free to move on, and Lopetegui is hoping to secure Isco’s signature for around €20m (£20m).

There were rumours that Sevilla had hoped to sign Isco in the January transfer window, but Zidane has made it clear he wants his full squad available to mount the challenge on winning La Liga, and the Champion’s League.

