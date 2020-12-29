I Am Forever – town launches responsible animal ownership campaign

Rincon de la Victoria has launched its ‘I Am Forever’ campaign promoting responsible animal ownership reiterating that a pet is not just for Christmas.

THE council is urging that “if we buy a pet at this time of year, it must be remembered they are part of the family”, and reminding the public that animal abandonment is a crime.

Town mayor, Francisco Salado (PP), said: “Campaigns like these promote the defense and protection of animals, as it is drawn up in his Municipal Ordinance for the Protection and Responsible Ownership of Animals.

“It’s important that whoever takes on a new pet is committed, not only for now, but forever, and that they are aware and cater for the animal’s needs to offer them a good quality of life.”

As part of the campaign, the council is promoting animal adoption.

“If you decide to give life, remember that you can adopt and give a second chance to many abandoned animals that are in shelters eager to have a new family,” added Salado.

To find out more, visit: http://www.rincondelavictoria.es/sanidad-y-defensa- consumer/cat/adoptions

