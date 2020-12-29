I Am Forever – town launches responsible animal ownership campaign

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
I Am Forever - town launches responsible animal ownership campaign
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de la Victoria

Rincon de la Victoria has launched its ‘I Am Forever’ campaign promoting responsible animal ownership reiterating that a pet is not just for Christmas.

THE council is urging that “if we buy a pet at this time of year, it must be remembered they are part of the family”, and reminding the public that animal abandonment is a crime.

-- Advertisement --

Town mayor, Francisco Salado (PP), said: “Campaigns like these promote the defense and protection of animals, as it is drawn up in his Municipal Ordinance for the Protection and Responsible Ownership of Animals.

“It’s important that whoever takes on a new pet is committed, not only for now, but forever, and that they are aware and cater for the animal’s needs to offer them a good quality of life.”


As part of the campaign, the council is promoting animal adoption.

“If you decide to give life, remember that you can adopt and give a second chance to many abandoned animals that are in shelters eager to have a new family,” added Salado.


To find out more, visit: http://www.rincondelavictoria.es/sanidad-y-defensa- consumer/cat/adoptions

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “I Am Forever – town launches responsible animal ownership campaign”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFreak Stag Do Accident Left Dad Paralysed but He is Still Fighting
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here