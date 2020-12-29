Help where it’s needed

41 Club Nerja, the club for ex-Round Table members, has donated €500 from its charity account to Nerja Solidaria de Alimentos, the local food bank.

THE bank is staffed entirely by volunteers and is part of a network which buys basic foods and personal hygiene products wholesale and then distributes them to families identified as being in special need.

Nerja Solidaria President, Miguel Benitez, said: “Nerja relies on tourism so this year has been devastating, and some families found themselves without a single breadwinner.”

Benitez presented a ‘Certificate of Thanks’ to Brian Karet, a volunteer and secretary of 41 Club.

Dr Karet said: “In the short time I have been working here the numbers of families needing help has more than tripled, and the situation may not improve for a long time.”

Donations, however small, are welcome and can be made to the Town Hall, or via 41 Club.

To find out more about 41 Club, contact chairman Peter on 678 059 288.

