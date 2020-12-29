Gibraltar Lockdown Ends New Year’s party.

Gibraltar Lockdown Ends the chance of a New Year’s Eve party as the Chief Minister declares safety first.

Following on from earlier related articles here at EWN Media its been announced that Gibraltar will NOT be celebrating New Year’s Eve.

This evening Tuesday, December 29 after calls by MPs and local social groups, the Chief Minister has declared that there WILL be a curfew on New Year’s Eve meaning no parties.

From 10 pm till 6 am people should be in their respective places of residence.

This curfew will be enforced as numbers of COVID cases rise dramatically, and the safe option is to stay in curfew and not risk further spreading through the community.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo exclaimed, “we have no choice ” after detailed advice received by the Government of Gibraltar the restrictions remain in place, especially on New Year’s Eve.

