Ghazi’s Goal Causes A Headache For Chelsea Who Drop Points Again

ANWAR El Ghazi’s goal causes a major headache for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side drop points again for the fourth time in five Premier League games.

Chelsea ended the year with just one win in five after Aston Villa earned a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, thanks to El Ghazi’s continued goalscorer form.

Lampard’s side, who lost 3-1 to Arsenal in their last Premier League outing, took the lead thanks to in-form Olivier Giroud who scored for the seventh successive game against the Villans in the Premier League on 34 minutes.

However, Anwar El Ghazi scored his fifth goal in as many games to level the match on 50 minutes to help seal a point for the visitors in a result that sees Villa move up to fifth, six points off leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

The Stamford Bridge team, on the other hand, are in sixth on the same points as Villa, but having played two more games and on a dismal run of results.

Next up for Chelsea is a tough game at home against Manchester City on Sunday while Aston Villa take on the other Manchester club travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

