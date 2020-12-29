Friends Walks 12 Hours in The Outback to Save Australian Family

FRIENDS walk 12 hours through the Australian outback to save family in Queensland.

Three friends were travelling with a father and son, aged 10 on Sunday in north-west Queensland. The car they were travelling in became trapped on roads that were flooded and they were miles from anywhere. The group decided to stay overnight in the car before three of the group attempted to make the 30 plus mile hike to the town of Mount Isa, to get help in the morning.

Australia has been hit with storms and rain due to La Nina. The friends survived the 12 hour walk to town, and alerted police to the stranded father and son. Luckily they were able to point out their position on a map. A helicopter rescue was made and the family were found safe, having done “all the right things”.

Russell Proctor, Rescue pilot said “Despite having to wait such a long time to be rescued, they remained with their vehicle until help arrived.”

