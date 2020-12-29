Forty arrested for sharing child porn on social network

IN an investigation carried out in collaboration with the Homeland Security Investigations of the US Embassy, National Police have arrested 40 people for distributing child pornography through a social network.

Among the detainees there are 34 minors, many of whom exchanged this type of illegal material for simple entertainment, without being aware of the extreme gravity that its possession and distribution entails.

Coordinated by the Central Cybercrime Unit of the National Police, the investigation began when information was received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Minors (NCMEC) in the United States, for the alleged commission of various crimes of prostitution and corruption of minors through a social network, committed by users in Spain.

It was the social network itself that reported through NCMEC that several users of its application in Spain had shared audiovisual material which unequivocally showed sexual exploitation of children. Of the total number of complaints analysed, 51 people who had shared the material were identified.

Forty-five of them were minors and seven of these had no criminal responsibility as they were under 14 years of age at the time of distributing the illicit material.

Subsequent investigations finally resulted in the location and arrest of 40 people -34 of them minors- in the provinces of Alicante (2), Barcelona (8), Valencia (3), Vizcaya (3), Alava, Cordoba, Cadiz, Madrid (7), Tenerife (2), Malaga, Murcia (2), Asturias (3), Guipuzcoa, Sevilla (3), Gran Canaria, and Zaragoza.

The National Police want to warn users of any social network of the importance of not sharing or storing this type of sexual images and videos featuring minors, since they would be committing a crime. In case of locating this type of illegal content, it is advisable to report it on the social network itself or to inform the National Police.

