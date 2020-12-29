Former Vox Leader Sentenced to 14 yrs in Prison for Abusing the Disabled

A FORMER Vox leader has been sentenced to 14 yrs in prison in Lerida for abusing the disabled and will have to compensate one of the victims with €15,000 and another with €5,000.

The Audiencia of Llérida has sentenced the former leader of Vox in Lérida, José Antonio Ortiz Cambray, to 14 years and 3 months in prison for sexually abusing people with disabilities after proving that he offered them money in exchange for different sexual acts, sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Llérida have informed Europa Press.

The court sentenced Ortiz Cambray to eight years in prison for a continuous crime of sexual abuse of people with disabilities; two and a half years in prison each for two crimes of corruption of people with disabilities, and another sentence of one year and three months in prison for a crime of pornography with the use of people with disabilities, the newspaper ‘Segre’ published on Tuesday.

In the trial, held on November 25, the former leader of Vox denied having had physical contact with the two men with disabilities: “I swear to God and the memory of my parents, I did not have these meetings”.

Ortiz Cambray was arrested at the car dealership in Lérida where he worked at the beginning of March 2019, after the Alosa Foundation of Lérida, which protects two of the victims, discovered the messages by WhatsApp from him and one of the disabled men and reported him to the Mossos d’Esquadra police station.

