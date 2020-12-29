Five Confirmed Dead and Many Injured in Croatia Earthquake

THE 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck central Croatia today has taken five lives and injured many more as rescuers scour the rubble for survivors.

The massive earthquake destroyed multiple buildings in the central region of the Balkan country and could be felt as far as neighbouring Bosnia, Serbia, and Italy.

Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic rushed from the capital Zagreb to the badly hit town of Petrinja, where he broke the tragic news that a 12-year old girl had died in the quake. “We have information that one girl was killed. We have no other information on other casualties” he told local media.

The mayor of Petinja, Darinko Dumbovic, said that rescuers are continuing to scour the rubble for survivors and casualties as half the town was destroyed in the natural disaster. The earthquake could be felt strongly in Zagreb, a densely populated city home to over one million people.

In nearby Glina four people lost their lives according to the town’s mayor, while in Sisak local broadcaster HRT has reported that the hospital has been overwhelmed by injuries. As rescue efforts continue to scour the rubble across central Croatia, it is sadly possible that the death toll of this natural disaster will rise.

