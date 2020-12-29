FESTIVE meals for the most vulnerable in La Torrassa Barcelona.

Fifty families in La Torrassa, will receive festive meals over the coming Spanish holiday. The Itaca Educational Association is working with España as part of The Human Safety Net program and will help those that have been hit by the pandemic.

The aim is to not only keep the festive spirit alive for the families, but also help the local economy. The menus will be catered by El Obrador Umami, and will include festive food and cater to the families’ dietary needs.

Felipe Campos, general director of the Itaca Educational Association said “we can go where sometimes others do not, guaranteeing equal opportunities, dignity and making a phrase that is repeated since the beginning of the pandemic a reality, that no one is left behind and especially in families with children”.

