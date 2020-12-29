Fears Over Tier 5 Lockdowns Strike Britain Ahead of Tomorrow’s Review.

TIER 5 restrictions could be rolled out as early as tomorrow, Dec.30, across large parts of the country, according to a Whitehall source. But, what would a Tier 5 lockdown actually mean for the UK?

Every area of England has been placed into one of four tiers depending on the rate of transmission of Covid-19 in each area. As of Saturday, December 26, almost 18 million people are now living under Tier 4 rules. Government scientists have continually warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that stricter measures would need to be implemented to stop the virus from spiralling out of control.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told Mr Johnson due to the new variant, the R-rate would surge above 1 in January. A senior Whitehall source warned England could see tighter restrictions in the coming days as cases continue to soar.

The source added new measures could mean “adding another level onto Tier 4, so like a Tier 5.” They said: “We are ruling nothing out, the new strain is of serious concern. Tier 4 appears to not be strong enough.”

The UK economy is already in massive debt with borrowing at an all-time high. Millions of people could soon lose their jobs, the airlines are on the brink of closure. The only hope is that the vaccine can be rolled out quick enough to halt the spread of the new virus variant.

The clock is ticking for Britain, perhaps the Oxford / Astra Zenica vaccine approval for use will save the day. Let’s all pray it does. TW

