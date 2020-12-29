E.M.A. UNLIKELY TO APPROVE OXFORD VACCINE BY JANUARY

The European Medical Agency has admitted it’s unlikely to approve the Oxford-based Vaccine in January.

Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said the approval was at this time unlikely in January to approve the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine due to them receiving limited information on the product so far.

Noel Wathion also indicated approval was improbable due in part to the vaccine manufactures not filing a full application yet.

There is no conditional marketing licence in place, and the additional data was needed.

The company needed to apply in respect of all of the points mentioned formally.

Meanwhile, in the UK, it seems the vaccine will receive approval and has its claimed improved its efficacy.

