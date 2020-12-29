DOGS with Phobia to intense noises: Fireworks, storms, firecrackers...

Although this year due to the pandemic, it is more than likely that there will not be many fireworks, it should be remembered that some dogs show fear of loud noises, such as firecrackers, fireworks, storms or shotgun shots.

Fear is a normal adaptive mechanism that helps the animal cope with stimuli that could end its life. But if this fear is disproportionate, that is, an exaggerated level of reaction with respect to the stimulus, we are talking about a phobia.

If your dog suffers from an intense noise phobia behavior, it is advisable to consult your veterinary specialist in clinical ethology who will resort to behavior modification techniques (counter-conditioning ”and“ desensitization) to eliminate fears and phobias.

Tips for Loud Noise Phobia:

– Provide the dog with a safe environment, do not reinforce fear, use pheromones and anxiolytic drugs if necessary (ask your veterinarian): A safe place is one previously positive, that is, through the use of food and play.

Do not put your dog in a crate to avoid destructive behavior during a storm. The dog is still going to be scared when in the crate and it is likely that he could injure himself trying to get out of the crate.

– When your dog is beginning to have anxiety, before he shows his fearful behavior, encourage him to participate in an activity that captures his attention and distracts him from his fear.

