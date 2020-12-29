BRITISH Sausage-Makers Banned From Exporting To The EU After Brexit as they are classed as ‘chilled meat preparations’

Government guidance on Brexit, updated on Monday evening, states that UK producers of “chilled meat preparations”, will be “prohibited” from exporting their goods to Europe as of January 1, 2021, including chilled raw sausages, chilled mince, ungraded eggs, and some unpasteurised milk, while some experts said they believe those goods will be allowed to be exported if they are in a frozen state.

-- Advertisement --



The updated 1,426-page Brexit deal between the UK and the EU says that each will have its own independent “sanitary” rules on products of animal origin, which means that products from either side must first pass specific checks before being allowed to be exported.

The chief executive of the British Meat Processors, Nick Allen, speaking to The Mirror, is reported to have said, “We had given up hope that they would get this particular issue resolved before January 1. What we hope, and what one or two people have said to us, is that in the coming months we can negotiate an export health certificate, so this stuff can go to the Continent”.

He continued, “We are hopeful it’s not a ban forever, and it will be solved. For some people it’s quite a significant blow. Some businesses will have developed a trade around it, and they won’t be able to do it”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Sausage-Makers Banned From Exporting To The EU After Brexit”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.